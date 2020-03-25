Victoria police still looking for Michael Dunahee 29 years later

March 24 marks the 29th anniversary of the disappearance of 4-year-old Michael Dunahee. The young boy disappeared from the area of the Blanshard School playground, just a short distance away from his family in 1991.

In a written statement Tuesday, Victoria police said the case is still open and they continue to search for him.

"We continue to investigate this file as we utilize new advancements in forensics and technology," said Detective Sgt. Michelle Robertson of the Historical Case Review Section in the statement.

"We are grateful for the assistance of the public in providing tips, and we remain committed to solving Michael's disappearance."

Police said at the time of Dunahee's disappearance, many families and spectators were in the area at the time for a touch football game. An extensive search was launched for Michael, which involved hundreds of volunteers and police from multiple agencies but Michael was never found.

This year, amidst COVID-19 public health concerns, the annual Michael Dunahee walk and run took place virtually on Sunday, March 22. Police said all proceeds from the event went to Child Find B.C.

If anyone has information about Michael Dunahee's disappearance, they can contact VicPD's dedicated Tip Line at 250-995-7444.

This remains one of the largest missing child investigations in Canada.