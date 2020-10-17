Victoria police warn of high-risk sex offender released from custody

Victoria police are warning the public of a high-risk sex offender who was released from custody Friday afternoon.

Cameron Ratelle is a court-designated dangerous offender with a history of violent sexual offences against young women, according to a police release.

Police say he has completed his sentence for sexual assault and will be living in Victoria in a location approved by Corrections Canada.

The release says Ratelle is believed to pose a high risk to re-offend and targets women between the ages of 16 to 25.

Police describe him as a 41-year-old Black man, five feet eight inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, with a heavy build. Ratelle has dark, shaved hair, brown eyes and wears hearing aids.

Cameron Ratelle has completed his sentence for sexual assault and will be living in Victoria after being released from custody on Oct. 16, 2020. (Victoria Police Department)

Ratelle must follow several court-imposed conditions of release:

Not to attend the property of any educational institute or school of any kind, unless he has the prior written approval of his parole supervisor.

Not to purchase, possess or consume alcohol.

Not to purchase, possess or consume non-prescription drugs.

Not to purchase, possess, acquire or access pornography or sexually explicit material.

Not to access the internet or any electronic device with internet capabilities.

Not to be in the presence of any female under the age of 18 without permission from a parole officer.

Immediately report any attempt to initiate a sexual or non-sexual relationship with females to his parole supervisor.

Must reside at a community correctional centre or community residential facility that is approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Police advise anyone who sees Cameron Ratelle breaching these conditions to immediately call 911 or to report anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.