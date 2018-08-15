Victoria police seeking more victims after 71-year-old charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

A 71-year-old Esquimalt man is in custody and facing four charges of "historical" sexual assaults involving four women.

According to a release from Victoria Police, Kit Wong worked as an acupuncturist, massage therapist and practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine out of his home in Esquimalt.

Several of the alleged incidents are reported to have occurred there between 2005 and 2006.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not yet come forward, and specified that Wong also had a career in the Canadian military.

"These alleged sexual assaults left these women feeling powerless," Special Victims Unit Detective Graeme Leblanc said in the release.

'We will listen'

"Our investigation indicates that Kit Wong's position in the Canadian Armed Forces and in the community left women hurt by this man, feeling as though they could not come forward. It doesn't matter who the suspect is. We will listen."

If you are a victim or have information regarding Kit Wong that you would like to share with police, investigators are asking you to call the non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

Alternatively, you can contact the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre at (250) 383-3232.

If you are a serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces and need support you can contact the Sexual Misconduct Response Centre at 1-844-750-1678 or through your chain of command.

To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia