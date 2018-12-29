Victoria police seek witness in sexual assault case

Victoria police investigators are trying to get in contact with a witness who helped a woman during a sexual assault on Thursday.

Late in the afternoon police say they received a report of an assault in a bathroom within a business in the 600-block of Belleville Street.

According to police, a woman said a man approached her in the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Police say a woman who was in the bathroom with the apparent victim, intervened in the alleged assault and drove the man away.

The witness left the scene before speaking with officers, so now they're asking the witness to call the police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.

The woman who was allegedly assaulted did not suffer any physical injuries during the incident, and did not need any medical attention.

Second incident

Later that evening around 10:30 p.m. PT officers responded to a parkade in the 500-block of Yates Street, following a report that a man was committing an indecent act while following a woman.

A description of the suspect matched a description of the suspect in the sexual assault case.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and brought him into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect is facing recommended charges for the indecent act, while the sexual assault investigation is ongoing.