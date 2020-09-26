Victoria police searching for dangerous high-risk sex offender

Victoria police are looking for a dangerous sex offender, who is unlawfully at large and a high risk to reoffend, according to police.

Scott Jones, 56, is a court designated dangerous offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. Police say Jones has a history of violent sexual offences.

Jones is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short grey or balding hair and green eyes.

He was previously seen wearing a black rain jacket, jeans, a white bike helmet and may be riding a black electric scooter.

Jones was last spotted on Friday afternoon in the 500 block of Johnson Street, and investigators believe he is still in the Victoria area.

Victoria police say Scott Jones is believed to be in the Victoria area, and may be driving a new black electric scooter similar to the one pictured. (Victoria Police Department)

Anyone who sees Jones should not approach him, but immediately call 911.

Those with information about Jones can contact the Victoria police non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, and for anonymity contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.