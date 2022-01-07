All Victoria police may be put on front-line duties as city prepares for COVID-19 surge

The Victoria Police Department is preparing to move all its available officers to front-line policing duties as it anticipates staffing shortages caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A statement from the department says, for the first time, it is enacting a clause in its contract with its police union that allows for the potential assignment of all officers to front-line duties.

That work includes anything related to serving the public, such as traffic or crowd control, criminal investigations and arrests.

The statement says the change begins this weekend as some Victoria officers will be redeployed to the patrol division to answer calls for help.

Police, fire departments and school boards are among many agencies and businesses across British Columbia making plans in case large numbers of workers call in sick as COVID cases surge.

Not easy to change duties and schedules on short notice & work nightshift responding to 911 calls but our <a href="https://twitter.com/vicpdcanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vicpdcanada</a> officers are ready to accept the challenge and keep our frontline operations going strong. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Grateful?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Grateful</a> <a href="https://t.co/FNwE9D3PYs">https://t.co/FNwE9D3PYs</a> —@ChiefManak

More than one-third of firefighters in Prince Rupert were ill or isolating on Thursday and the Professional Firefighters Association says although COVID is being felt provincewide, fire departments are meeting staffing needs in a variety of ways.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak says maintaining continuity of police operations is critical during the pandemic.

"I am extremely grateful to our officers who are adjusting their shifts and schedules to serve on the front lines, ensuring that citizens of Victoria and Esquimalt know that when they call 911, a uniformed officer will respond to their call for help,'' Manak says in the statement.

A spokesperson with the Victoria City Police Union says the situation is being monitored and the union hopes COVID infections will decline quickly so its members can return to their regular duties and schedules.