Off-duty Victoria police officers praised for stopping alleged sex assault in Hawaii

Victoria's police chief is expressing pride on social media for two off-duty officers who intervened in an alleged sexual assault in Hawaii.

Chief Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were on vacation and out for a run in a park in Kona when they heard a woman screaming.

According to Manak's tweet, the officers ran toward the woman's screams and stepped in to stop the assault.

Manak's post says the suspect has been charged with sex assault and kidnapping.