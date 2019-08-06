Skip to Main Content
Off-duty Victoria police officers praised for stopping alleged sex assault in Hawaii
British Columbia

Off-duty Victoria police officers praised for stopping alleged sex assault in Hawaii

Two off-duty police officers from Victoria are being praised on social media after they heard a woman screaming in a park in Kona, Hawaii, and stepped in to help her.

Pair intervened after hearing woman's screams in Kona park, according to VicPD chief Del Manak

Bridgette Watson · CBC News ·
Two off-duty Victoria police officers are being credited with intervening in a sex assault while vacationing in Kona, Hawaii. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook)

Victoria's police chief is expressing pride on social media for two off-duty officers who intervened in an alleged sexual assault in Hawaii.

Chief Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were on vacation and out for a run in a park in Kona when they heard a woman screaming.

According to Manak's tweet, the officers ran toward the woman's screams and stepped in to stop the assault.

Manak's post says the suspect has been charged with sex assault and kidnapping.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories