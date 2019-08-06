Off-duty Victoria police officers praised for stopping alleged sex assault in Hawaii
Pair intervened after hearing woman's screams in Kona park, according to VicPD chief Del Manak
Victoria's police chief is expressing pride on social media for two off-duty officers who intervened in an alleged sexual assault in Hawaii.
Chief Del Manak tweeted Wednesday that the officers were on vacation and out for a run in a park in Kona when they heard a woman screaming.
According to Manak's tweet, the officers ran toward the woman's screams and stepped in to stop the assault.
Manak's post says the suspect has been charged with sex assault and kidnapping.
ALWAYS ON-DUTY. Shout out to the 2 <a href="https://twitter.com/vicpdcanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vicpdcanada</a> officers who intervened during a sex assault while on vacation in Kona, Hawaii. They ran to the women's screams while out for a run in a park. SUS charged with sex assault and kidnapping. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/proudchief?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#proudchief</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ServiceBeforeSelf?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ServiceBeforeSelf</a> <a href="https://t.co/uKwt3uzUeK">pic.twitter.com/uKwt3uzUeK</a>—@ChiefManak