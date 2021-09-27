Victoria police investigating after officer struck by vehicle

A Victoria police officer was sent to hospital Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle.

In a statement, police said the officer was on special duty assignment in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue to assist City of Victoria bylaw staff at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the officer was standing next to his vehicle when he was struck from behind. No other officers were injured in the incident.

Officers arrested the driver at the scene.

B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics attended and took the injured officer to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident, is asked to call the Victoria police non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654.