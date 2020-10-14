Victoria police seek tips after child was approached by man in car while walking home from school

Victoria police are asking for help from the public after a male stranger tried to get an 11-year-old boy into his car Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m. PT, the man pulled up beside the boy in the 600-block of Head Street, near the intersection of Esquimalt Road, and told him to get in the car and that he would drive him home.

When the boy, who was walking home from school, turned around and started walking in the opposite direction, the man did a U-turn and approached him again, telling him to get in the car.

The boy made it safely back to school where he contacted his family. He was not injured.

The man is described as white, approximately 50 years old, and bald with a full grey beard. He was driving a white, four-door vehicle, described as relatively new and very clean. There may have been a small dog in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police are asking for anyone with information or video to call the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and select option 1 for the report desk. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.