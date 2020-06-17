Victoria police release image of suspect in random assault

Police in Victoria are hoping restaurant patrons can help them identify a suspect in a random assault in early June.

Officers were called to reports of an assault at a restaurant in the 1200-block of Wharf Street just before 6:30 p.m. PT on June 7, according to a police statement Wednesday.

A suspect described as a white male in his 30s or 40s was seen striking, then pushing another man to the ground, the statement said.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said surveillance video seized in the investigation shows the suspect sitting on the outdoor patio with three other people before the assault.

Police are releasing an image in the hope that someone can help them identify who he is.

He is described as a bearded white man, between 30 and 40 years old. He has short brown hair styled to the right side. He was wearing a black Nike T-shirt, white shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at (250) 995-7654 and press 1 for the report desk.