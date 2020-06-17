Victoria police release image of suspect in random assault
Investigators are asking witnesses for help to identify suspect caught on video
Police in Victoria are hoping restaurant patrons can help them identify a suspect in a random assault in early June.
Officers were called to reports of an assault at a restaurant in the 1200-block of Wharf Street just before 6:30 p.m. PT on June 7, according to a police statement Wednesday.
A suspect described as a white male in his 30s or 40s was seen striking, then pushing another man to the ground, the statement said.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Police said surveillance video seized in the investigation shows the suspect sitting on the outdoor patio with three other people before the assault.
Police are releasing an image in the hope that someone can help them identify who he is.
He is described as a bearded white man, between 30 and 40 years old. He has short brown hair styled to the right side. He was wearing a black Nike T-shirt, white shorts and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victoria Police Department at (250) 995-7654 and press 1 for the report desk.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.