Victoria police credit advanced medical training for saving man's life

When police officers responded to a call in Esquimalt shortly after midnight Friday morning, they found a man bleeding profusely.

Fortunately for the man, the two responding cops had recently completed specialized medical training and were able to save his life.

Two months ago, police in Victoria took part in a training program aimed at delivering first aid to other injured officers called Police Officer Down Training.

In this situation, the training paid off.

"They applied one and then a second tourniquet to the man's injuries, which stopped the flow of bleeding," said Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for the Victoria Police Department.

"When Esquimalt Fire Rescue and B.C. paramedics arrived, they took over treatment of the man and actually one of the officers went with him to the hospital."

Osoko says the man is now recovering in hospital from potentially life-threatening injuries.

Victoria police aren't generally expected to provide medical response to victims, the department said in a statement, but because of their recent training and the severity of the injuries, the officers jumped into action.

With files from Joel Ballard