Victoria Police find fugitive reptile hiding under a parked vehicle, retrieve python on the run since July
Police say a large snake that went missing somewhere in a Victoria-area neighbourhood was found hiding under a vehicle.
1.4-metre-long ball python taken to veterinarian for a health check
Police say a large snake that went missing in a Victoria, B.C., neighbourhood has been found hiding under a vehicle.
Victoria police issued a statement saying the nearly 1.4-metre-long ball python, which had been reported missing on Aug. 4, was found Wednesday just before 6 p.m. It had been missing since July 2.
They say a patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the animal into custody without incident.
The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment, but appears to be in good health.
The reptile was reported missing not far from Victoria West Park and the Galloping Goose regional trail, a popular walking and cycling trail.
Ball pythons are not venomous but police say a snake of that size could be a risk to pets or other smaller creatures.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.