Victoria Police find fugitive reptile hiding under a parked vehicle, retrieve python on the run since July

Police say a large snake that went missing in a Victoria, B.C., neighbourhood has been found hiding under a vehicle.



Victoria police issued a statement saying the nearly 1.4-metre-long ball python, which had been reported missing on Aug. 4, was found Wednesday just before 6 p.m. It had been missing since July 2.



They say a patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the animal into custody without incident.



The snake has been transported to a veterinary hospital for assessment, but appears to be in good health.





The reptile was reported missing not far from Victoria West Park and the Galloping Goose regional trail, a popular walking and cycling trail.



Ball pythons are not venomous but police say a snake of that size could be a risk to pets or other smaller creatures.