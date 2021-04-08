Victoria police seek two suspects after Chabad Centre tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti

Police in Victoria are looking for suspects after the Chabad Centre for Jewish Life and Learning was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti on Tuesday.

Staff at the centre called the Victoria Police Department on Tuesday when they found the graffiti on the building in the 2900-block of Glasgow Street.

Staff cleaned the messages away. Two suspects were captured on surveillance video tagging the centre, police said in a statement.

Police did not provide details about what was tagged on the building, but did confirm hate crimes investigators are involved.

They also did not provide descriptions of the suspects, but released two stills from surveillance footage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Victoria police at (250) 995-7654 extension 1.