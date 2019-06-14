Victoria police to use security cameras for car free event
VicPD says temporary cameras being installed to ensure event is 'family friendly '
People attending this weekend's Car Free YYJ event will be under the watchful eye of Victoria police.
The department says it will be deploying temporary security cameras to make sure people are safe and the event is family-friendly.
Car Free YYJ is held on Father's Day in the city's downtown. Nine block are closed to vehicles to facilitate entertainment, food and art.
VicPD has previously used temporary surveillance cameras at other public events such as Symphony Splash.
It say the CCTV cameras will be monitored and publicly placed in accordance with both provincial and federal privacy laws.
Cameras not permanent
Residents can expect to see the cameras going up over the next couple of days, along with temporary signs to make people aware.
Police say the cameras will come down shortly after the Sunday event.
Car Free YYJ is Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. PT along Douglas Street.
As with previous events, we will be deploying temporary cameras in support of our operations to ensure public safety during this year’s Car Free YYJ. More information here: <a href="https://t.co/XHxII9RrRs">https://t.co/XHxII9RrRs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a>—@vicpdcanada
