Victoria robbery attempt no longer linked to reports of attempted kidnapping, police say

Victoria police are backing away from initial suggestions that a single suspect was responsible for an attempted robbery and an attempted kidnapping this weekend.

The two incidents on Sunday are no longer thought to be connected, and the alleged kidnapping attempt might not have been quite as alarming as investigators first believed, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

Police say that further investigation into an incident where a woman was grabbed near Bastion Square by a knife-wielding man "has brought clarity to the scope of the incident and has reduced the threat to the public."

Investigators now believe that "the suspect may be suffering from mental health and/or substance abuse concerns which led to his actions," the news release says.

An attempted robbery that happened hours earlier at the intersection of Blanshard and Johnson streets is now believed to be the work of a second suspect.

Police say they've had several tips about suspects, but they're asking Victoria residents not to post photos of potential suspects on social media instead.

"While well-intentioned, posting images of individuals who resemble suspect descriptions endangers investigations and, more importantly, puts potentially innocent people at risk of harm," the police statement says.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at (250) 995-7654 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.