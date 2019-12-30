Victoria police looking for man in trench coat after attempted kidnapping, robbery

Police in Victoria are looking for a suspect in a long black trench coat that they say is related to two women being grabbed in separate incidents, hours apart on Sunday.

The first happened around 3 a.m. PT Sunday when a woman was approached from behind by a man at the intersection of Blanshard and Johnson Streets and grabbed in what police describe as an attempted robbery. The woman was able to escape without physical injury.

The second incident happened just after 11 a.m. when another woman was grabbed near Bastion Square downtown by a man who brandished a knife. Police say the incident was an attempted kidnapping. The victim managed to flee and was not physically hurt.

Police have not been able to locate the suspect, who they believe is responsible for both incidents.

He is described as:

A Caucasian man.

Approximately 45 years-old.

Wearing a long black trench coat, dark sunglasses, and a black toque.

Having long hair which was worn in a pony tail.

Police say the suspect walked with a slight limp and spoke with what was described as a French-Canadian accent.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call (250) 995-7654 or Greater Victoria Crime Spotters at 1-800-222-8477.