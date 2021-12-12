Victoria police arrest man in relation to sexual violence at bar and grill

Victoria police say they have arrested a man following an investigation that began in January following reports of sexual violence at a downtown restaurant.

In a release, police say early this year, investigators learned of a series of posts over social media that contained "reports of sexualized violence involving an employee of a downtown Victoria bar and grill."

Victoria police said after asking people with information about the posts to come forward to help with the investigation, detectives arrested a suspect on Dec. 10 in the Lower Mainland.

The suspect, nor the restaurant where the alleged crimes took place, have been named.

Victoria police said the man arrested was released with a court date and conditions, which include a prohibition from contacting the survivors of sexual violence related to the sexual assault charges police have recommended.

Police are asking anyone with information about the reports, who have not yet spoke to investigators, to call (250) 995-7655 extension 1.

UPDATE | Detectives with VicPD's Special Victims Unit have arrested a man in an ongoing investigation into reports of sexualized violence associated to a downtown bar & grill.

If you have been a victim of sexual violence in Victoria, immediate support and medical care is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the Sexual Assault Clinic, which can be reached at (250) 383-3232.

For more help on Vancouver Island please call the Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888.

VictimLink BC is a toll-free, multilingual, confidential telephone service available across B.C. and Yukon 24 hours a day, 7 days a week that provides information and referral services to all victims of crime and immediate crisis support to victims of family and sexual violence.

To contact VictimLink BC call or text 1-800-563-0808 or email VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca.