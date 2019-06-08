Victoria will not ask Ottawa to help pay for Remembrance Day ceremonies

Victoria city council will not ask Ottawa to help pay for the cost of Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Last week's motion prompted intense backlash and it was effectively dropped at Thursday night's meeting.

Coun. Ben Isitt moved the amendment, calling for city staff to ask Veterans Affairs and National Defence to help pay for Remembrance Day events, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Veteran Keith Rosenberg told councillors at Thursday's meeting that those who supported it should be ashamed.

"The motion is an incredible injustice to the men and women who risked their all for Canadian values and freedoms and who now have to stand before their council to remind them of the concept of duty before self," he said.

Motion struck

Soon after, the motion was effectively struck from the agenda.

Mayor Lisa Helps, who voted against it, was deeply apologetic.

"When we send any kind of signal that feels like disrespect to the military, I think that that's not a good signal to send," she said.

Coun. Laurel Collins, who voted in favour of the original motion — and later backtracked — suggested donating the money to veterans' groups instead.

London Drugs has offered to cover the costs of Victoria's Remembrance Day ceremonies.