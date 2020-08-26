Victoria party host calls $2,300 fine for breaching COVID-19 rules 'a bunch of B.S.'

A Victoria man says he will fight the $2,300 fine he received this weekend for hosting a party in his one-bedroom apartment that police say was so packed the windows fogged up.

Nate Christian, 20, said he did nothing wrong and doesn't understand why he was fined for violating the province's public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a party, man. Not even a party, it was like a hangout. And everyone's mad at me for it," Christian told CHEK News.

"I don't know what the big hassle is about this, I just think it's a bunch of B.S."

Victoria police say the man got a warning when they first visited his apartment in the 1000-block of Fort Street on Friday night. They say they returned two more times that night, ultimately finding the apartment crammed with 30 people who were not practising physical distancing.

In a media release, police said the apartment was hot and moisture had condensed on the windows.

Police believe as many as 60 people attended the party that evening and say the host failed to document guests and their contact information, which is required for tracing purposes should anyone contract COVID-19.

The host was fined for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, and received an additional $300 victim surcharge.

Christian has a different version of events.

Health officials urge physical distancing, socializing outside

He said there were just 15 people in the apartment when police returned, and that he was keeping tabs on guests.

"I was following the rules, I gave everybody hand sanitizers, I took everyone's name down and I showed the cops that and everything and they did not care," he said.

"Cops really don't like me ... they're always at my crib."

Police were back at the apartment Sunday after receiving a noise complaint. This time, another person was arrested and fined $230 for obstructing police and violating public health orders.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases have steadily risen in B.C. throughout August. On Tuesday, 58 more cases were announced, with 22 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

Throughout the summer, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has urged British Columbians to take physical distancing seriously, saying it's one of the first lines of defence against transmitting the disease.

She has encouraged people to take small social gatherings outside.

Christian said he understands why people are mad and that he's sorry for the trouble, but says he will fight the ticket in court regardless. He said he will be "a lot more careful" with the rules next time.

He is being evicted at the end of the month and is looking for a new place to live, he added.

"Probably somewhere more like, outskirts where like I can do my own thing without like, police interfering with my life," Christian said.

"I feel like I'm allowed to have fun with a few friends."