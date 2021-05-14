Victoria Police track down bike stolen from nurse while she was administering COVID vaccine

The bicycle belonging to a registered nurse has been tracked down after it was stolen Tuesday outside the Victoria Conference Centre.

Sara Wiwcharuk had been giving COVID-19 shots and, after a four-hour shift, she saw her primary mode of transportation was not where she'd locked it up on Douglas Street.

A social media post was widely shared, many making note that the theft happening during National Nurse Week.

Early Friday, Victoria police updated the public with news the distinct Trek bicycle had been found, calling it "a GREAT update to an important file."

"Some great news to start your Friday!!" the department shared on Twitter.

Overnight, patrol officer had spotted the bike — in the hands of a man pushing it down Victoria's Herald Street around 2 a.m.

The former homicide detective, who is also an avid cyclist, made an arrest.

A 44-year-old Kelowna man who police say moved to the Island in January now faces recommended charges for possession of stolen property. He was released with conditions of a future court date.

In a statement, Const. Cam MacIntyre says officers are now making plans to return the bike to Wiwcharuk.

"A fitting step during National Nurses Week, which recognizes the incredible, selfless contributions of nurses both every day and during the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the statement.