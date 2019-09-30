5 decades, countless people helped: Victoria Native Friendship Centre turns 50

A key meeting place for urban Indigenous people in the province's capital is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The Victoria Native Friendship Centre, which is celebrating 50 years in service, has been a hub for Indigenous people to connect with each other and services in the city for five decades. Reflecting on past years, executive director Ron Rice says while attitudes have changed in the community since the centre first opened, the goal of helping people remains.

"Times have changed, but the mission stays the same," said Rice in a phone interview on CBC's All Points West.

The centre, currently located in a 38,000 square foot former elementary school on Regina Avenue in Saanich, B.C., began in a one-room space on the corner of Yates and Broad Street in downtown Victoria. Its purpose was to be a meeting place for Indigenous people relocating to the city from reservations. The primary service staff provided at the time was connecting people with landlords who would rent to them.

According to Rice, the need for centres began to take shape in the 1950s when it became legal for Indigenous people in Canada to leave their reservations without needing written permission from an Indian agent. Racism still pervaded society when the centre launched, but Rice said people in the area have become more aware of Indigenous issues over time.

He said now he gets calls every week from people who want to be get involved in the centre, either as volunteers or donors.

"A lot of people are paying attention to reconciliation in this region," said Rice, who credited the City of Victoria and Camosun College with a lot of discussion, action and program changes.

The college offers classes at the centre for students who need to upgrade their high school courses to prepare for post-secondary or the workforce. An Indigenous adviser is on site to help, and financial aid is available.

'It's taken 150 years'

Rice said numerous Indigenous people who have used the centre's services are currently pursuing their master's degrees or doctorates.

"We have become a major force in the community," said Rice.

He said over the next six months, the board of directors and management will be looking at the historic impact of the centre and preparing for the next 50 years.

"It's taken us 150 years to get to this point," said Rice, referring to the age of Canada and perception shifts when it comes to racist policy and attitudes in this country. "Let's check back in a generation and see how we are doing."

There are currently 35 programs, a 90-space daycare and three apartment buildings operated by centre staff. At peak employment, when the winter homeless shelter opens in November, the centre employs 125 people.

It currently provides services to an estimated 20,00 Indigenous people living off reserve in the Greater Victoria area, as well as 5,000 residents from the First Nations communities in the southern Vancouver Island region.