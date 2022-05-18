Victoria mayoral race takes shape as Councillor Marianne Alto declares candidacy

B.C.'s capital city now has a competition for who will be its next mayor.

Marianne Alto, a councillor since 2010, announced Tuesday she would run to become the city's next mayor.

"Some of the decisions we're facing in the next four years are going to be really difficult, and require some incredibly thoughtful analysis and balance," she said, emphasizing the need for "complex solutions that work" around housing affordability, community safety, climate change and reconciliation.

"The city has done some amazing things in the last number of years, a lot of important work. Obviously there's a lot of stuff yet to be done."

Alto joins fellow councillor Stephen Andrew, who was elected in a 2020 byelection and announced his candidacy late last year.

"I think it's awesome that she jumped into the race because now I think Victorians have a choice," said Andrew, who won his byelection campaigning on issues of public safety and transparency.

"If they like the way things have been operating at council, they have their candidate, but the majority of people I hear from, they want a change at city hall, and I hope they vote for me."

Local elections across B.C. are scheduled for October 15.

Stephen Andrew was a communications consultant in Victoria and a former journalist before being elected to council in a 2020 byelection. (Stephen Andrew)

Policies and personalities

Two-term Mayor Lisa Helps declared before her 2018 election victory that she wouldn't be running again. But the 2022 election is shaping up to be something of a referendum on how the city was governed during her eight years in power.

Like Vancouver, Victoria's political debate has been dominated by discussions of housing affordability, crime and safety, with a progressive mayor and majority on council — which has generally included Alto — criticized by opponents for not being able to make substantial progress on those issues.

"We need to ensure we have better public safety," said Andrew.

"I'm going to focus on what a city should be doing: staying in our lane, not getting into B.C. and federal politics," said Andrew.

For her part, Alto focused in her campaign opening on issues of civic discourse and tone.

"It isn't just about being well-informed and making solid decisions, it's about setting a tone, and it's the tone for council," she said.

"My job is for the voting public to know exactly who I am ... they can look at my experience and record, that's the public record, and that's really the focus my campaign," said Alto.

Aside from Alto and Andrew, Councillor Sharmarke Dubow has announced he will not run for office again.

The other five councillors have not announced their intentions, including Ben Isitt, who topped the polls for council the last two years and told CBC News is considering all options, including running for mayor himself.

With files from CHEK News