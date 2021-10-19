Victoria masseur charged with 9 additional counts of sexual assault

A man who worked as a masseur in Victoria has been charged with nine additional counts of sexual assault, according to Victoria Police.

Ajesh Jacob, 35, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault earlier this year after report of an incident at a massage and reflexology business on 700-block of Fort Street in the city's downtown.

The initial investigation led police to believe there were likely more victims, so in June they asked anyone with additional information to come forward.

The public appeal led to more allegations of sexualized violence and the nine additional charges.

The allegations have not been proven in court and the investigation remains open.