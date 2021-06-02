Police ask victims to come forward after Victoria masseur charged with sexual assault

Victoria police believe a masseur charged with sexual assault has more victims that have not yet spoken to investigators and is asking them to come forward to assist their investigation.

Police arrested Ajesh Jacob, 35, on May 13 after an investigation was launched in March when a victim came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

Jacob, who goes by the name Sam, has been charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an incident at a massage and reflexology business in the 700-block of Fort Street where he was employed as a masseur.

He has been released on several conditions including being prohibited from performing massage services.

A statement from Victoria police says several additional victims have since come forward to report that Jacob sexually assaulted them and there may be more who have yet to speak with police.

"Special Victims Unit investigators want survivors of sexualized violence to know that we believe you," reads the statement.

"There are many ways to report sexualized violence in addition to calling our non-emergency line. You can report sexualized violence through your family doctor, a counsellor or the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre."

Police are asking anyone with information about Ajesh Jacob to call the Victoria police report desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.