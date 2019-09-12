Victoria man thanks officer for arresting him during multi-day drug spree

A man who allegedly stole from a store later thanked the officer who arrested him, according to the Victoria Police Department.

The man, known to police but unnamed as he hasn't yet been charged, was arrested Monday night and taken into custody.

Police were called to a local store after reports that he had taken some items without paying and then becoming violent when a loss prevention officer and store manager at the scene tried to stop him.

According to the 911 callers, the man claimed to have a weapon and had threatened to stab those restraining him.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson with the VicPD, said the man was taken into custody after a brief struggle with the police officers who showed up.

"After he was transported, he said 'Thanks, man, for arresting me [to the officer]," Osoko said.

The officer was unavailable to comment but, Osoko said, wrote a report after the incident and mentioned the suspect had said he was in the midst of a days-long period of drug use and he had been unable to successfully access detox and other social supports.

"In his report, the officer emphasized connecting the man to the services he needs," Osoko said. "He was offered support services after being taken to a cell."

The recommended charges against the suspect are "serious," Osoko said, and include theft, robbery, assault and resisting arrest.

But, he added, by being in custody he'll have more access to support services — something the suspect allegedly said he was aware of.

"People think that we're about catching the bad guy," Osoko said.

"That's one part of it … but the other part is connecting people with support services and the help they need."

