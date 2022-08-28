Victoria council agrees to reinstate late-night weekend police patrols of downtown for 1 year

Victoria city council agreed Thursday to put funding for late-night weekend patrols of the city's downtown core back into its proposed budget — but only for the coming year.

The patrols were created after a city task force convened in 2009 to address public disorder in the city's entertainment district after bars closed— including intoxication, urination, and fighting.

A late-night patrol program was created, where the City of Victoria agreed to pay for police officers to patrol the district on weekend evenings — outside the police department's regular budget.

This year, while looking for ways to pare down the city's budget, funding for the program was initially axed.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak called on council to reinstate funding for the late-night task force. (Chek News)

When Victoria police Chief Del Manak found out, he spoke out publicly, calling it "irresponsible."

"[Officers] have prevented assaults, stabbings, sexual assaults, many disturbances. Impaired drivers are literally stopped before they're getting in their cars," he said in an interview with CBC's On the Island.

Manak said he thought some councillors didn't realize what they were cutting and urged them to reconsider.

Back at the table

This week, councillors Krista Loughton and Dave Thompson tabled a motion calling on council to add $500,000 to this year's proposed budget.

Nearly half of that money would go to the late-night patrols, with another $35,000 to fund a two-month pilot project that would see foot patrols of downtown at other times of day.

The rest of the money would fund projects to revitalize the downtown.

"Community safety in Victoria's downtown core is an ongoing issue that needs our attention," said Loughton.

"We need to be inviting to visitors and residents alike, not only for the stability of our local economy but for our collective well-being."

After much debate, council passed the motion, bringing the proposed property tax increase from six per cent to 6.3 per cent.

1 year extension

Council has agreed that next year, the Victoria Police Department will have to find room for the program in its own budget.

Funding was originally outside the police budget due to the complicated nature of the police department, which serves two municipalities: Victoria and neighbouring Esquimalt.

Because the patrols were for Victoria only, the city at the time decided to fund the program directly.

Mayor Marianne Alto supported the motion 'with extreme reluctance.' (CHEK News)

But Mayor Marianne Alto said in Thursday's meeting that this needs to change.

"I do not believe that it makes sense at all for there to be an essential service that relies on funding from an external source."

Alto said she only voted to support the motion because it included the call for change next year.

She also took issue with the police chief's characterization that council didn't know what it was doing when it voted to scrap the program.

While some new councillors said staff did not make it clear what they were suggesting cutting, Alto — who has been on council since 2010 — said she knew exactly what she was doing.

"For me, it was entirely intentional," said Alto, who said there have been talks since 2021 about ending the program.

The decision to extend the program for another year came late in this year's budget talks.

Council is expected to approve the proposed 2023 budget in the coming weeks.