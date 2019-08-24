Surveillance video shows high-speed crash in downtown Victoria

Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a high-speed chase that led to a crash involving four vehicles at Douglas and Bay streets early Saturday morning.

Police said around 12:00 a.m. PT, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Gorge Road and Rock Bay Avenue.

Officers say the driver did not stop and fled at high speed, eventually colliding with three other vehicles at Douglas and Bay streets.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows the dramatic crash.

A surveillance camera captured this four vehicle crash at Douglas and Bay streets around 12:00 a.n. PT on Saturday August 24, 2019. 0:23

Police say three drivers were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect related to the crash was arrested nearby.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of it.

The province's civilian watchdog body, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is also involved with the case.