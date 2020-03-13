Victoria harbour braces for 114 cancelled cruise ships and $70 million hit to economy
On Thursday, Justin Trudeau announced closure of Canadian ports to ships with more than 500 people
Transport Canada's decision to suspend the cruise season until July 1 will mean 114 cancelled cruise ship arrivals and almost 300,000 fewer passengers this spring and summer, says the harbour authority's chief executive officer.
Ian Robertson says those cancellations will also mean a $70 million hit to the Greater Victoria economy.
Robertson says he respects the federal government's decision to protect the health and safety of Canadians over COVID-19, but the suspension will have far-reaching economic consequences.
"The decision taken by the government, we fully support,'' he said. "That said, this will have a significant economic impact upon Victoria with Victoria being Canada's busiest cruise ship port-of-call."
Victoria's original cruise ship projections for the 2020 season, which runs from April to October, was for 300 ship arrivals with an estimated 800,000 passengers, he told a news conference.
Robertson said the cruise ship season provides about 1,000 local jobs and injects about $130 million into Victoria's economy, with many small businesses, artisans, entertainers and tour guides counting on tourists from cruise ships.
The cruise industry is worth about $3 billion annually to Canada's economy, with two-thirds of that generated on the West Coast, he added.
"The effect is broad and, unfortunately, the effect is going to be on small business,'' he said.
British Columbia's two largest cities, Vancouver and Surrey, are also complying with the latest directions from the provincial health officer to cancel all gatherings of more than 250 people to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Vancouver says performances at two city-operated theatres were cancelled Thursday night and Friday's events at the Queen Elizabeth, Playhouse and Orpheum theatres were also called off.
Officials say Vancouver's business continuity plans have been activated to ensure core services, such as water, sewers, police and fire are maintained.
