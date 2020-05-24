Man in custody after gun fired through interior wall of Victoria apartment building

Victoria police are investigating an incident where a gun was fired inside an apartment building Sunday morning.

Officers attended the 1200 block of Yates Street around 6 a.m. following a report that a gun had been fired.

At least one bullet had gone through the wall of a nearby suite, where a young family was sleeping at the time.

Police do not believe that the family was targeted.

Officers evacuated nearby residents and negotiators with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) made contact with a suspect in the suite from which the gunshot was believed to have been fired.

The suspect was uncooperative and GVERT members forced open the suspect's door, at which point he surrendered.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the man remains in custody.

