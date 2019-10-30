Thandi Williams was the only staff member working late on the third floor of Government House when she heard footsteps in the hallway and suddenly felt gripped with fear.

Williams, director of operations at the official residence of B.C.'s lieutenant governor in Victoria, didn't believe in ghosts, but when she got up to see who was shuffling outside her office, no one was there.

She could, however, hear footsteps running down the hall.

Williams immediately called security, who had seen no one in the building.

"I was afraid because I felt like something was around me," said Williams about the 2016 incident, adding that she could sense it was a female presence who was curious about her and wanted to see what she was doing.

"It's not something that I've allowed myself to dive into," said Williams. "Maybe because of fear, maybe because I can't rationalize it."

Needless to say, she has never worked late alone since.

Dressed to impress (and scare)

Chantelle Krish, communications director at Government House, said there are numerous stories that corroborate Williams' eerie experience.

Krish said over the years, the sightings have always been on the third floor and always of a woman, sometimes wearing a ball gown.

Just recently, Krish was considering moving a chair on the third floor into her office when a colleague said she had seen the shadow of a woman in an old-fashioned evening dress sitting on it.

When the colleague went over to the chair, there was no one there, but the chair had a large indent in it — about the size of a bustle on a ball gown.

"It's a big old estate and it's been a home to many people over the years," said Krish. "There's a lot of spirit in this house and we hope to see it all come out at Halloween."

Government House is open to the public on Oct. 31 for anyone who wants to peek inside the historic building and try and catch a glimpse of its resident ghost.

Janet Austin, B.C.'s 33rd lieutenant governor, will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT at the mansion, which is located at 1401 Rockland Ave.

Listen to Thandi Williams recount her creepy tale of the Government House ghost: