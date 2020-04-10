Victoria police ask public for tips on string of 9 suspicious fires

Police in Victoria are asking the public for tips following a series of nine suspicious fires.

VicPD said in a statement the fires burned in Victoria and Esquimalt in March and early April.

No one was injured and it's not clear if the fires are connected but they are believed to have been set intentionally.

Most of them burned in garbage cans and dumpsters or in piles of cardboard, police said, but one of the fires torched a newer-model pickup truck dealing "significant" damage to the cab interior.

Police provided details of the fires:

March 5, approximately 3:20 a.m.: one garbage can fire in the 600-block of Courtenay Street, followed by a second garbage can fire in the 600-block of Fort Street.

March 10, approximately 11 a.m.: a sign on fire at a construction site in the 1100-block of Colville Road.

March 20, approximately 11:20 p.m.: cardboard boxes were found on fire in the intersection of Rockland Avenue and Linden Avenue.

March 28, approximately 11 p.m.: at the petting zoo area of Beacon Hill Park, a silver 2018 GMC Sierra was found on fire and "sustained significant damage to the interior cab of the vehicle."

April 2, approximately 10 p.m.: branches and cardboard were found on fire on the sidewalk in the 3000-block of Douglas Street.

April 5, approximately 2 a.m.: a tire rack was on fire in the 1600-block of Fairfield Road. The rack, tires and a hedge were damaged.

April 6, approximately 10 p.m.: a dumpster fire in the 600-block of Pembroke Street.

April 9, approximately 2:15 a.m.: a garbage can fire in the 500-block of Chatham Street.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fires to call them.

Police also suggested keeping garbage cans and dumpsters secure, branches and cardboard away from property and to keep building exterior lights on at night to increase visibility.