Nearby buildings have been evacuated and roads have been closed as crews continue to try to control a fire burning at shuttered hotel in downtown Victoria.

Fire crews were called to the vacant Victoria Plaza Hotel building at Government Street and Pandora Avenue before 6 a.m. PT. A tower of smoke could be seen billowing from a fourth-floor window, blanketing the downtown core and creating a cloud visible from as far as Port Angeles, Wash., across the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

No injuries have been reported, but the city said air quality in the area is poor. The City of Victoria asked locals to stay away, if possible, for that reason.

"There's a lot of smoke and that's due to the heavy fire load that's in the basement. We're working really hard to get everything under control," said deputy fire chief Dan Atkinson, adding that it's still too dangerous for firefighters to go inside the building.

Atkinson said the fire started in the building's basement. People staying in vacation rentals next door told CBC News they were woken by fire alarms around 4 a.m.

"It's pretty crazy to see," said Brendan Hessels, who was in Victoria on a work trip from the city of Duncan on Monday morning.

"It's kind of a sight to see downtown, so close to everything, such big flames and all the force from the Victoria Fire Department.... You don't see that often," he said, holding his phone up to stream the fire to friends and family on Facebook. "It's a very old building. A lot of history burning down in Victoria right now."

The view from our parking lot as smoke billows from a building on fire at Government and Pandora this morning. The fire is not yet under control and roads along the block are closed.

All of the buildings on Government Street between Pandora Avenue and Johnson Street have been evacuated and the roads around the block are closed. Bike lanes are closed and bus routes are affected.

Air quality downtown is poor at this time due to structure fire at Plaza Hotel. Please stay a safe distance away

The Plaza Hotel, which has been permanently closed for several years, once housed Monty's Showroom Pub and the Cabin 12 restaurant. The complex had recently been eyed for development.