Victoria Facebook group helping thousands struggling while waiting for government support

A mutual aid Facebook group in Victoria is using social networking to bring together thousands of people to help those in need.

"There are a lot of people who would be going hungry if it wasn't for mutual aid," said Kris Westendrop a moderator for the Facebook group COVID-19 Coming Together (Victoria/Lekwungen and W̱SÁNEĆ Lands).

The group is less than a month old but has over 11,000 members, 2,000 posts, and tens of thousands of comments and reactions. Westendrop says a volunteer team of moderators is working non-stop to connect people offering help with those who need it.

"This is a way both for people to have their needs met but also for other folks to feel like there is something I can do in this situation," said Westendrop. "Common requests we get are people picking things up at grocery stores, people picking up medication."

Life changing help

Westendrop says they've also helped people complete their taxes, fix bikes and source arts and craft supplies for kids. But while some of the aid facilitated by COVID-19 Coming Together is small potatoes, other acts have been life changing.

"I didn't know how I was going to pay for my damage deposit so I put up a post and people started donating," said Ashley Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht is a single mother of two young children. Having recently fled an abusive relationship, Giesbrecht felt trapped when COVID-19 hit and everything started shutting down. That's when a friend added her to the COVID-19 Coming Together Facebook page.

At first, Giesbrecht asked for help picking up groceries and for donations of diapers, but when she posted about needing help to pay her damage deposit she didn't know what to expect. She says she was floored when the online community raised $600.

"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be moving into my own place with my kids." she said.

Westendrop says there are lots of examples like Giesbrecht. She highlighted the importance of good neighbours and groups like COVID-19 Coming Together in times of crisis, filling in the space between people's immediate needs and government support that's slow to arrive.