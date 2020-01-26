Wolf spotted near downtown Victoria

Police say a wolf was spotted in the James Bay neighbourhood near downtown Victoria Saturday afternoon.

Officers are patrolling area parks and asking people to keep their children and pets inside for the time being.

Police say an animal control officer saw the animal, and confirmed it is a wolf.

According to Parks B.C., it is best to stay as far away from wolves as possible.

ALERT | A confirmed wolf sighting has been made in James Bay. Patrol officers & BC Conservation officers are responding. Follow this link for info on what to do if you spot it: <a href="https://t.co/WrKiZsoGxc">https://t.co/WrKiZsoGxc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://t.co/lqZzjD1dMb">pic.twitter.com/lqZzjD1dMb</a> —@vicpdcanada

Anyone who spots a wolf should begin scare tactics if it gets any closer than 100 m. This includes raising one's arms and waving them in the air, using noise makers and throwing sticks.

If a wolf displays aggressive behaviour, anyone nearby should back away slowly and not turn their back on the wolf.