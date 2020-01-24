Police appeal for calm following threats to man accused of killing dog in Victoria

Online threats against a man accused of killing a dog in Victoria have come to the attention of local police who are appealing for calm.

Officers were called to a multi-unit residential building Monday for a report of an incident involving a man and a dog and the dog was found dead when they arrived.

Police say in a news release the man had left the scene and refused to leave a suite in the building, despite efforts by crisis negotiators. Officers fired "less-lethal projectiles'' at the man and he was taken to hospital for evaluation and remains in custody.

Police say the dog did not belong to the man and the owners had reported the animal missing when they returned home to find evidence of a break and enter.

They say 38-year-old Brandon Bartlett faces charges of animal injury and break and enter.

"Numerous posts have appeared on various social media platforms sharing information identifying the man, as well as making threatening comments that have officers concerned for the man's safety,'' police say.

"While the circumstances of this file are disturbing and it is understandable that people are upset, investigators are appealing to the public for calm.''

Police say threats against anyone must be investigated, adding such comments can have a negative impact on investigations and court outcomes.