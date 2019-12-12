Mixing the perfect hue: Victoria distillery recruited to create Colour of the Year cocktail

A splash of gin and a lot of blue: that's the secret behind a Victoria distillery recently recruited to create the perfect hue in a cocktail glass.

Classic Blue has been declared the "Colour of the Year" for 2020 — a decision made in secret meetings between representatives of colour standard groups from around the world and announced by U.S. colour company Pantone.

Jessalyn Pechie of Victoria Distillers, which makes the distinctly blue Empress 1908 Gin, says the colour of the year is highly classified information before it's announced.

"It was super top secret," she said.

"We had to sign some [secrecy] agreements before we were able to even get on a call with Pantone to find out that classic blue was, in fact, the colour of the year."

Presenting PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. A timeless and enduring blue hue, timeless in its simplicity. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pantone2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pantone2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coloroftheyear?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coloroftheyear</a> <a href="https://t.co/L0qH6CohsC">pic.twitter.com/L0qH6CohsC</a> —@pantone

Matching a drink to a specific colour is no easy task, she told Liz McArthur, guest host of CBC's All Points West.

"Typically, when you add certain mixers to Empress gin, if it makes it more acidic or if you're adding tonic, it changes it the colour to more of a soft pink or lavender," Pechie said.

The gin itself is known for having a blue hue to it because of the butterfly pea blossom — a flower with deep blue, almost purple leaves — which is infused into the alcohol after distillation.

"We've gotten a lot of love [for the classic blue cocktail]," Pechie said.

"It's really exciting to be included and be a part of it the colour of the year."

The cocktail had to match a specific hue. (Empress 1908 Gin/Facebook)

Recipe for the Classic Blue Cocktail:

1 3/4 oz Empress 1908 Gin

1/3 oz Giffard Pamplemousse

1/3 oz dry vermouth

1/3 oz TEALEAVES Classic Blue Tea

Express lemon peel

Stir ingredients on ice. Strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Express lemon peel and garnish with a grapefruit peel (or blueberries for an extra pop of Classic Blue).