Victoria councillors pass motion to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Victoria city councillors passed a motion Thursday to remove the statue of John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, from the front steps of city hall.

In a seven-to-one vote, council endorsed a recommendation from the City Family, a group created by the municipality last year to address issues of reconciliation, to have the statue temporarily removed Saturday.

The vote passed with council sitting as committee and will go to council Thursday evening for ratification.

Macdonald, who supported the creation of government-funded residential schools, was a "leader of violence against Indigenous peoples," the city said.

"One of the things we heard very clearly from the Indigenous family members is that coming to city hall to do this work, and walking past John A. Macdonald every time, feels contradictory," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.

The city has said the statue will return in some form, but no timeline has been set.

Critics say process too rushed

Council, however, did not unanimously support the statue's immediate removal.

Coun. Geoff Young said he could not support the motion in its current form. Questions remain around how to commemorate history, he said.

"I don't disagree that this is a subject that is worthy of discussion," he said.

"But I think that it's not just the few members of council and few members of the Aboriginal nations and others who should have the benefit of that discussion. I think it should be a discussion for all citizens of the city."

But Helps said discussions have been underway since July 2017 and that council tasked the City Family with taking action.

"It has been a year of discussion," she said. "It may feel quick to some, but the conversation will continue."