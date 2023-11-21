Cougar roaming near downtown Victoria triggers police call to shelter in place

It was a couple of hours before dawn when Victoria resident Paul Ross woke to the sound of a police officer's voice booming through his open window on a loudspeaker.

"It was definitely saying there was a cougar in the area," said Ross. "It was kind of a funny way to wake up this morning."

Ross is one of many residents who were warned Tuesday morning to shelter in place after a cougar was spotted in the provincial capital, just north of the downtown core.

Const. Terri Healy with the Victoria Police Department told CBC News officers were called about a sighting in the Burnside neighbourhood around 5 a.m. PT, specifically around Jutland Road and Dunedin Street.

The neighbourhood features a mix of low-rise residential and office buildings mixed with open parking lots.

Upon responding, officers reported seeing what appeared to be a full-grown cougar. Healy said police then took to the streets and social media to caution residents.

"There was quite a few people out in the area at the time," said Healy.

She said officers were concerned for pedestrians and dog-walkers, as well as children and staff who would later be arriving at a Montessori school in the area.

According to the Ministry of Environment, conservation officers are on the scene and the public is being asked to avoid the Burnside neighbourhood while they try to track the animal.

Cougars, the largest wild cat in the country, are widely distributed across British Columbia. They can sprint up to 70 km/h, travel more than 50 kilometres daily, and grow up to three metres long.

According to Sierra Club B.C., males can weigh up to 140 pounds and females up to 100 pounds.

Secure garbage, pets

Andrea Wallace, wild animal welfare manager for the B.C. SPCA, said cougars are "generally pretty secretive" and while they occasionally pass through urban settings, they are not often seen doing so.

"It's a rare event, in my opinion. It's not something that happens every day," said Wallace. "They're probably just passing through. It's unlikely that they want to stick around for too long and they're just trying to get from A to B."

She reminded residents to secure attractants in their yards such as garbage and compost and to feed pets indoors. Wallace said dog owners should also turn outdoor lights on, look around and make noise before letting their pets outside.

"What we really want to see is this cougar just continuing to move through," Wallace said.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service advises that if you encounter a cougar, never turn your back and never run. Pick up children, make yourself look as large as possible and keep the animal in front of you at all times.

It also advises arming yourself with anything that can be used as a weapon, including sticks, rocks and bear spray, and if the cougar shows interest in you, act aggressively by baring your teeth, maintaining eye contact and making noise. The idea is to convince the cougar that you are a threat.

Sightings can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.