Skip to Main Content
Cougar spotted near Victoria hospital
British Columbia·Breaking

Cougar spotted near Victoria hospital

Victoria police say a cougar has been spotted near Gorge Road Hospital. They are asking the public to avoid the area and call 911 if they see the animal.

Public asked to avoid area

CBC News ·

Victoria police say a cougar has been spotted near Gorge Road Hospital.

Police confirmed the sighting on Twitter Friday afternoon.

They are asking the public to avoid the area and call 911 if they see the animal.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|