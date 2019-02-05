Cougar spotted near Victoria hospital
Victoria police say a cougar has been spotted near Gorge Road Hospital. They are asking the public to avoid the area and call 911 if they see the animal.
Public asked to avoid area
Victoria police say a cougar has been spotted near Gorge Road Hospital.
Police confirmed the sighting on Twitter Friday afternoon.
They are asking the public to avoid the area and call 911 if they see the animal.
More to come
We currently are in the 100 block of Gorge Rd for a confirmed cougar sighting. The public is being asked to avoid the area. If you see it, call 911.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a>—@vicpdcanada