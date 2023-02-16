Victoria cop's lost, recovered notebook allegedly used by crooks to commit crime, police say

Victoria police are apologizing after an officer lost a notebook and its contents were copied, passed around by criminals and allegedly used to commit a crime.

VicPD, in a statement, said an officer lost the notebook in December. It was missing for five days.

It wasn't reported missing right away. The force only learned it was missing in February, two months later and then began an investigation.

VicPD said the "criminal element of Greater Victoria" was circulating info in the book and allegedly used it to commit an offence in Saanich.

"The significant breach of privacy that has occurred is unacceptable and on behalf of VicPD, I apologize to everyone impacted," VicPD Chief Del Manak said in the statement.

"My primary concern at this time is ensuring that the people identified in the notebook are aware their information has been shared, and that they are supported in feeling safe."

VicPD said the notebook contained 60 names and 50 addresses within Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and the West Shore. They say all the names were "related to a police action or investigation" and the names and address of victims and witnesses were not in the book.

VicPD said it started notifying people whose names or addresses were in the book about the breach Thursday. It said those people will be provided with safety planning info but "there is no indication that persons whose information was in the notebook should be concerned about additional criminal activity at this time."

VicPD says it has requested the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner to investigate.

Both those agencies confirmed the incident was reported to their offices. The OPCC added another police force would be named to lead its investigation "in due course."