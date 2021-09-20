The family of an Indigenous woman killed during a police wellness check in New Brunswick says the effort to seek justice has been overshadowed by a weekend attack on Victoria's police chief.

Chantel Moore's family, of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, and the chief say it's time to focus on Moore again.

On Saturday, a woman poured liquid on Chief Del Manak, an invited guest, at a memorial for Moore outside the British Columbia legislature.

On Sunday, Moore's family and Manak issued a video statement addressing the incident.

Hjalmer Wenstob, who speaks for Moore's family, says Moore's mother was "disheartened'' to see how the event to demand justice for Moore was undermined.

Wenstob says the family opposes violence and apologized to Manak in accordance with Nuu-chah-nulth traditions.

WATCH | Hjalmer Wenstob, speaking for Chantel Moore's family, and Chief Del Manak talk about the incident:

Manak was not hurt and police say the suspect, who had not been invited to the ceremony, was arrested, along with four others who interfered as police responded.

Manak said it's time to refocus on work being done by Moore's family to prevent similar deaths.

Moore was killed in June 2020 in Edmonston, N.B., during a police wellness check.

The assault on Manak happened moments after he was recognized during a traditional blanketing ceremony Saturday to honour Moore and begin the healing process with police.

Wenstob says media reports focused only on the assault and the actions of a few people, rather than highlighting the work to find justice for Moore.

Martha Martin, mother of Chantel Moore, during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature on June 18, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

"Our family was disheartened further to see Chantal's name used to forward others' agendas and not in the direction of a better future,'' Wenstob says in the statement.

"The event was planned and organized as a peaceful event. We cannot stand idly by and see the good work that has been done taken advantage of to create further division.''

Moore's family has made eight demands, ranging from body cameras for all police officers to a better system of handling wellness checks, and acknowledgement and action to address racism and discrimination.