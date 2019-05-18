Victoria businesses concerned about 5-month construction on Bay Street bridge

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge in Victoria, B.C. will be under construction May 21 to October, closing eastbound traffic.

Some local owners are concerned the disruption will affect their businesses.

City council decided to conduct repairs and resurfacing on the bridge in March 2018.

The eastbound lane will be completely closed to traffic for five months. While pedestrian and wheelchair access will be open at all times on the bridge, eastbound cyclists will have to dismount and walk their bikes across with pedestrians.

Nick Crooks, owner of Saltchuck Pie Company on Bay Street in the Rock Bay neighborhood of Victoria, anticipates his business will struggle over the summer, saying fewer people will come to their area.

"We didn't get any notice. We just found out last week and we certainly weren't consulted on anything with the disruption to traffic," Crooks told CBC's Francesca Bianco.

"We're so close to this bridge and we have so many customers just on the other side."

Traffic and time concerns

For the Saltchuck Pie Company, which makes meat pies, the autumn and Thanksgiving period is a busy time, said Crooks.

"So to have that bridge all done on time would be great."

Philip Bellefontaine, assistant director of transportation for the City of Victoria, says the project has been well-planned and the City conducted extensive traffic analysis to see how it can minimize traffic delays on residents.

"We are acutely aware of the importance of the crossing," Bellefontaine told CBC.

The Johnson Street Bridge is an alternative route to the Bay Street Bridge, which will be under construction for five months. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

He says the bridge will be done by October as planned.

"We know the scope of the work [and] we know how long the work will take. So we remain confident that the work will get done as we've indicated."

Bellefontaine says residents can take alternative routes, such as the Johnson Street Bridge, which connects Johnson Street to Esquimalt Road on the west shore.

Bellefontaine says the City notified the public about the upcoming construction by putting up signs in Victoria, as well as notifying residents through their media channels.

He says no direct consultations with business owners were conducted, nor town halls.

Listen to the full story here:

Victoria is bracing for a big road construction project. For those of you who have to cross the Point Ellice Bridge to get to work, or home...be warned. The bridge, more commonly known as the Bay Street Bridge, is in line for some serious upgrades. 5:45

