Man arrested after Victoria assaults where women were splashed with chemical liquid
Police in Victoria are looking to speak with additional victims or witnesses
Police in Victoria are looking for more potential victims or witnesses after a man was arrested in relation to a series of assaults in the city's downtown where women were allegedly splashed with a burning liquid.
The department previously asked for the public's help investigating two separate cases in November where women had a liquid splashed on their legs, causing burning and skin irritation.
Police say that since November, there have been more similar incidents targeting women in the downtown core.
On Thursday, a group of women reported being sprayed with a liquid that damaged their nylons and caused a burning sensation on their skin.
Victoria police say investigators arrested a suspect in relation to the incidents on Friday. He was released with conditions and has a future court date.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be additional victims.
They are now asking that anyone who has witnessed or may have experienced a similar encounter to come forward.