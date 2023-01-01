Man arrested after Victoria assaults where women were splashed with chemical liquid

Police in Victoria are looking for more potential victims or witnesses after a man was arrested in relation to a series of assaults in the city's downtown where women were allegedly splashed with a burning liquid.



The department previously asked for the public's help investigating two separate cases in November where women had a liquid splashed on their legs, causing burning and skin irritation.



Police say that since November, there have been more similar incidents targeting women in the downtown core.

On Thursday, a group of women reported being sprayed with a liquid that damaged their nylons and caused a burning sensation on their skin.



Victoria police say investigators arrested a suspect in relation to the incidents on Friday. He was released with conditions and has a future court date.



Police say the investigation is ongoing and they believe there may be additional victims.

They are now asking that anyone who has witnessed or may have experienced a similar encounter to come forward.