New program aims to help brain injury survivors return to workforce

A new program launching this month in Victoria will help brain injury survivors develop skills they need to get back into the workforce.

The program, created by the Victoria Brain Injury Society in partnership with the John Howard Society of Victoria, will help participants get certified in areas such as food safety and first aid, as well as teach them how to create resumes and succeed in job interviews.

Participants will also learn about their rights in the workplace, said Victoria Brain Injury Society executive director Pam Prewett.

"One of the things that we're going to be working on is how to actually tell your employer that you have a disability and how to have that conversation," Prewett said on The Early Edition.

She said it's important for employers to recognize the signs when someone with a brain injury is feeling overwhelmed and to offer frequent breaks.

According to the John Howard Society, one of the biggest challenges facing brain injury survivors is employer acceptance and getting employers to work with them.

"According to research, 39 per cent of individuals between 25 to 50 years with disabilities were not employed and not currently in school, but have the potential to work," John Howard Society of Victoria's executive director Manj Toor said.

He said the two-week program will also aim to educate employers on how to work with someone who has acquired a brain injury.

"We work with a number of employers and that's where we will be doing educational seminars," Toor said.

The program will also help participants get specific industry training and secure employment.

"They can come back at any time and work with a job coach to get them a secure employment," he said.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to contact the Victoria Brain Injury Society or the John Howard Society of Victoria.