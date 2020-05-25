Beacon Hill Park fans decry easing of camping restrictions in Victoria

Fans of Beacon Hill Park in Victoria say they're dismayed by city council's recent decision to continue letting about 90 people keep their tents set up in the park during the day.

City bylaws state that people camping in the city's parks have to clear their tent and belongings by 7 a.m. each day, but on Thursday, city council passed a motion to continue allowing people to leave their tents set up during the day until June 25.

The shelter-in-place motion has been in place since shortly after a provincial state of emergency was declared in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said, ideally, no one should be living outside.

"Everyone should be able to stay at home if they're sick, and for people living in tents, they don't have that option," Helps said.

The motion also called for city workers to allow up to 72 hours before they remove shelters and belongings that are

abandoned or unoccupied, at which point they can be held for 30 days.

'Jewel of Victoria'

Roy Fletcher, president of the Friends of Beacon Hill Park Society, said he has received a flood of emails since the motion passed on Thursday from people concerned about the campers and their potential impact on the park.

"Many of the camps are moving close to or trampling some of the rare plants," Fletcher said. "It might be four or five years before we see them again."

Fletcher said the park is the "jewel of Victoria" and he's afraid the tents will turn into a permanent encampment.

There are individual tents as well as about 10 clusters of campers throughout the park, Fletcher said, many of them hidden in some of its natural areas. He said the larger clusters are especially concerning because of the garbage left behind.

Some residents are also worried about safety, Fletcher said, because they find the campers threatening.

Helps says she understands those concerns, but the 200-acre park is large enough for people to spread out.

"It's not an ideal situation and I wish that there were enough spaces for everyone to move inside," she said.

Pandora tent city cleared out

Meanwhile, on Sunday Victoria police officers removed the remaining people camping at a tent city on Pandora Avenue. The city had set a deadline of May 20 to remove the campers there and at Topaz Park due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday's motion doesn't apply to those living in the tent cities at Topaz Park and on Pandora Avenue.

The city worked with the province to find housing for the more than 300 people living in the two parks. Helps said the city is also working to house the homeless at Beacon Hill Park.

"It's Canada and it's the 21st century and we're a very prosperous nation, and there should be no one sleeping outside — particularly in a public health emergency," she said.