Victoria police respond to 3 stabbings in 1 night

Victoria police say three people were stabbed in the city on Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. PT, officers responded to a call about a person who had been stabbed by two men near Harris Green Park.

The victim was found in a tent. He was suffering from potentially life-threatening wounds, police say, and taken to the hospital.

Police believe the two suspects were linked to an incident that took place less than an hour earlier that night.

Around 8:40 p.m. PT, officers responded to a report of a man with a large metal pipe chasing two men near Johnson Street and Blanshard Street.

Officers say they were able to locate a man who matched the description of the suspect with the weapon. They found a metal pipe with a sharpened end nearby.

The man was arrested as he had an outstanding warrant for a breach of a court-ordered condition.

Victoria police say the two people who were reportedly being chased matched the description of the two suspects in the later attack near the park.

Although the men were not located by officers at either crime scene, they were identified after they attended a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.

At this point, it is unclear how and when the two men were injured.

The men were arrested and both investigations remain open.