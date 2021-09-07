Skip to Main Content
Woman riding mobility scooter pinned under dump truck in Victoria

Bystanders and the truck driver helped free the woman, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police seeking witnesses to collision that left woman with non-life threatening injuries

Victoria police are seeking witnesses after a woman in a mobility scooter was pinned under a dump truck. (Victoria Police Department/Facebook)

Victoria police are seeking witnesses to an incident that left a woman on a mobility scooter pinned under a dump truck

The collision happened at the intersection of Bay and Bridge streets around 2:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 3, according to a release. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bystanders and the dump truck driver assisted the woman with emergency first aid and removed her from under the truck. She was then taken to hospital.

The Victoria Police Department is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to call its non-emergency line at 250 995-7654, or to report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

