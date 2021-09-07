Woman riding mobility scooter pinned under dump truck in Victoria

Victoria police are seeking witnesses to an incident that left a woman on a mobility scooter pinned under a dump truck

The collision happened at the intersection of Bay and Bridge streets around 2:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 3, according to a release. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Bystanders and the dump truck driver assisted the woman with emergency first aid and removed her from under the truck. She was then taken to hospital.

The Victoria Police Department is asking anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash to call its non-emergency line at 250 995-7654, or to report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.