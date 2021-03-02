Police arrest man after gasoline poured on occupied tent in Victoria park

Police in Victoria are investigating a dramatic incident that involved reports of a suspect pouring gasoline on a tent with a woman and dog inside and threatening to light it on fire.

Officers arrested a man at Cecilia Ravine Park, near Burnside Road, around 8:30 a.m. PT Monday morning for assault with a weapon, mischief and uttering threats.

Police said the suspect had threatened to light the tent on fire while holding a blow torch.

No one was injured, according to a release from the Victoria Police Department.

Earlier beating

Police say the suspect was part of a incident that happened earlier Monday around 6:30 a.m. PT when officers were called to the same area of the park for a report that a man was struck with a bat with spikes on it.

Officers arrested another man for assault with a weapon on that call. Meanwhile the victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged from hospital.

Police say the victim from the beating returned to the park and then became the suspect in the later incident.

The Victoria Police Department is asking anyone with information to call (250) 995-7654, extension 1 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.