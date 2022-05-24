Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Police incident suspends commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Passengers are being asked not to come to the airport and to check their carrier's website for updates.

CBC News ·
Commercial flights have been suspended at Victoria International Airport. (Victoria International Airport)

Commercial flights have been suspended at Victoria International Airport as RCMP respond to a call for service.

At 3:23 p.m. PT, the airport authority's Twitter account announced the airport was closing to commercial flights as police responded to an undisclosed incident.

"We are asking travellers not to come to the airport at this time and to please check your flights status with your carrier or our website," the Twitter account stated in its initial tweet.

In a pair of follow-up posts, the authority redirected calls for information to RCMP.

More to come.

