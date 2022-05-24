Police incident suspends commercial flights at Victoria International Airport

Commercial flights have been suspended at Victoria International Airport as RCMP respond to a call for service.

At 3:23 p.m. PT, the airport authority's Twitter account announced the airport was closing to commercial flights as police responded to an undisclosed incident.

"We are asking travellers not to come to the airport at this time and to please check your flights status with your carrier or our website," the Twitter account stated in its initial tweet.

In a pair of follow-up posts, the authority redirected calls for information to RCMP.

⚠️1/2The RCMP is responding to call for service at YYJ. The airport is closing to commercial flights. We are asking travellers not to come to the airport at this time and to please check your flight status with your carrier or our website. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjops</a> —@Fly_YYJ

2/2 ⚠️ Victoria Airport Authority cannot comment further at this time. We will endeavour to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjops</a> —@Fly_YYJ

More to come.