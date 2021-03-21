Police identify 2 people found dead in Richmond house fire as brothers in their 20s

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the two people who were found dead in a home that was on fire in Richmond, B.C., early Friday morning.

On Saturday, the team announced the victims were brothers Chaten Dhindsa, 25 and Joban Dhindsa, 23. Both were known to police.

"This is believed to be a targeted incident related to the victims' involvement in the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Det. Lara Jansen in a written statement.

The homicide team said Richmond RCMP officers responded to the fire in the 22000 block of Rathburn Drive at 4:45 a.m. on Friday. The two victims were found inside once the fire was extinguished.

Jansen said the team has been working closely with Richmond RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the BC Coroner's Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or by emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.